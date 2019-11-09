Bhopal: Commuters forced to shell out extra money

BHOPAL: Commuters had to shell out more money on transportation due to non-operation of Public Transport in the state capital on Saturday.

Administration decision to stop operation and or reduce frequency of public transport paralysed the public movement in the state capital on the day of SC verdict on Ayodhya title suit.

Commuters had to depend on app-based taxi service and auto rickshaw operators. Auto rickshaw operators charged hefty fare from commuters taking advantage of situation.

Blue buses that ply from Bhopal to Mandideep, operated with reduced frequency.

Passengers faced problems mainly at Bus stand and Railway station. BCCL parked its buses at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT). A major chunk of commuters comes to Bhopal from Mandideep industrial area were affected due to reduced frequency of Blue buses. Advocates arrived late at Bhopal court as the frequency of blue buses was reduced.

Similarly, people did not find public transport in going to Bus stands (Nadra, Putli Ghar, Lalghati, ISBT) and Railways Stations to reach the destination.

Initially, people waited for hours at bus terminus. But they did not find any conveyance they had no option but to loosen up their purse strings to hire auto rickshaws.