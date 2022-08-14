Bhopal: Commercial tax department issues SOP to simplify GST registration

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Commercial Tax Department has issued a model Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to simplify the GST registration process, as per officials.

This will make business easier. Earlier, businessmen were facing problems in getting new GST registration.

State Finance Minister Jagdish Deora said the department was committed to providing facilities to businessmen in ease of doing business, so that they could contribute maximum to the state's economy.

Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that by issuing SOP for GST registration, the problems of businessmen and officers of the department would be resolved.

The officers of the department have been directed to ensure that documents are attached with the application for GST registration.

Guidelines have also been given regarding how the documents should be verified by officials from the websites of different departments.

Businessmen will not be compelled to submit additional documents. With this, the process of issuing registration will be completed quickly.

Under the new model process, GST registration will be issued on the basis of proof of PAN, Aadhaar, mobile phone number, e-mail ID and place of business of the applicant.

With issuance of SOP, uniformity in the process of registration will be ensured in all the offices of the GST department of the state. Besides, the requirement of submitting additional documents for verification of registration of businessmen will be eliminated.

Business and legal organisations had been demanding such a system for a long time.

While the new SOP will help stop bogus registration, genuine businessmen will also get freedom from submitting unnecessary documents. It will also speed up the process of obtaining registration.