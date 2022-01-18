Bhopal: Combating Covid, CM bats for ‘Anulom- Vilom’ & ‘Pranayama’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Holding virtual discussions with the coronavirus patients recuperating at home, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked them to practice breathing exercises to keep their lungs healthy. Speaking to corona-infected people who in home isolation, Chouhan said their health is being regularly monitored and fee medical kits were being provided to all those who are recovering in home.He spoke to Pankaj Arora, Ravi Dumra, Pratiksha Sharma, Jagrao Bhade, Mukesh and Suresh Murat and boosted their morale. CM. Stressing on yoga, the chief minister asked the patients recuperating at home to practice Pranayama, Anulom-Vilom. He demonstrated them the exercises. CM was interacting virtually with the corona infected living in home isolation from Mantralaya on Monday.

Chouhan also obtained information about the care of home isolated patients from Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade and the district collectors.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that administrative officers, doctors, public representatives and vigilant citizens should keep an eye on all the works related to Covid patient home isolation. “Regular communication should also be done with patients taking treatment by staying in Covid Care Centre and home isolation. Along with the treatment to these patients, the work of giving necessary guidance should also be done by the doctors.”

Active cases cross 34k; positivity rate climbs 9.0%

The Covod-19 active cases stood at 34,973 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The Coronavirus positivity rate has climbed to 9.0% as the state reported 6, 970 fresh cases on Monday. Indore leads the state with 1890 cases followed by Bhopal which has witnessed 1398 cases on the day. Other major cities like Gwalior reported 600 and Jabalpur 593 covid cases. Sagar reported 338 cases, Ujjain 221 cases and Vidisha 145 cases. As many as 77, 346 samples were sent for RT-PCR testing while 459 samples were rejected at time of testing.

