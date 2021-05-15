Bhopal: College student jumps into Upper Lake, saved by brother

Bhopal: Irked after her brother’s refusal to buy a new mobile for her, a college student jumped into Upper Lake from VIP road side on Saturday morning.

However, her brother, who also reached there as he was searching for her, also jumped into the lake and saved her. The girl, who was unconscious at the time she was taken out from water, is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

Police said that the statement of the girl is yet to be registered. Any action would be taken only after her statement.

Sources said that the girl, 21, is a BCom first year student. She along with her family lives at Raukhedi in Gandhi Nagar area. She was demanding for a new mobile phone from her brother, who works with a private firm.

On Saturday, the duo had a heated exchange over the issue and brother, 24, refused to buy a phone. This irked the girl so much that she left home and reached VIP road. She later jumped into the Upper Lake.

Earlier, the girl tried to swim out, but she couldn't. The onlookers, who also captured video, were constantly asking the girls to move her hands and legs.

Meanwhile, her brother who was searching for her reached the spot and jumped into the lake. On getting information, a team of divers also reached and the girl was saved.

In charge of Talaiya police station DP Singh said, “Girl is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. Once she is stable, her statement will be recorded.”