Bhopal: Cold wave tightens grip; no respite for next three days

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): There is no respite from cold wave in Madhya Pradesh for the next three to four days, said meteorological department official. Severe cold conditions are likely across 19 districts in the next two days, senior meteorologist P K Saha said. The lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Raisen district.

Northern belt is experiencing heavy snow fall so icy wind coming from these belts, central part of the country is experiencing cold wave. The current spell of cold wave is likely to prevail for the next couple of days, said the officer.

Orange alert has been issued for intense cold wave in various districts like Sagar, Rewa, Umaria,Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Seoni, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Betul, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna.

Besides, yellow alerts of severe cold and cold days have been issued for the next two days. "Very likely severe cold day" has been forecast at isolated places in 14 districts -- Indore, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Datia, Tikamgarh, Betul, Damoh and Balaghat.

"Likely cold days" are forecast at isolated places in the divisions of Bhopal, Rewa, Shahdol and Chambal and in the districts of Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Niwari, Panna, Ratlam, Shajapur, Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar, Saha said.

Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Raisen, Dhar, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Satna, Sidhi, Betul and Malajkhand in Balaghat experienced a "severe cold day" on Thursday, the senior meteorologist said.

Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Chhindwara, Umaria, Ratlam, Shajapur and the tourist hotspot Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district saw a "cold day".

Prevailing weather conditions to affect late sown gram, pea and other standing vegetables

Vegetable crops, late sown gram and pea will be affected in current cold wave which is likely to continue for long period in Madhya Pradesh, according to agriculture department official. If ice is settled on leafs or any parts of crops, it chocks the translocation of nutrition in plants leading to multiple problems, agriculture department officials added.

Deputy director Agriculture BL Billaiya said ì if current cold wave continues for long period, it will certainly affect vegetable crops, gram and peas which have been sown late or such crops which are at flowering stage in the state. At present, cold wave is there but in day time, it is sunny weather so it is not harming crops. Secondly, if crops have been irrigated, it is protecting crops from chill as such irrigation does not allow ice to settle on crops. If ice is settled in crops, it chocks translocation of food and nutrition in plants leading to multiple problems in crops.î

Dr GS Kausal, former agriculture director,said, ì cold wave leads to frost which damage crops specially vegetable particularly potatoes. Farmers are advised to irrigate the crops for protection from frost and cold wave.î

Details of temperature cities/district wise is as follow

Cities/districts night temp(deg/cel)

Pachmarhi 1.5

Raisen 3.5

Nowgong 4.0

Umaria 4.5

Guna 5.0

Ujjain 5.0

Khargone 5.0

Gwalior 5.2

Bhopal 5.3

Betul 5.4

Shajapur 5.4

Khandwa 5.4

Chhindwara 5.4

Mandla 5.5

Ratlam 6.0

Dhar 6.0

Sagar 6.0

Khajuraho 6.0

Jabalpur 6.5

Tikamgarh 6.5

Indore 6.8

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:53 PM IST