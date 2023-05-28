 Bhopal: Coaching inst operator’s hubby booked for rape
Bhopal: Coaching inst operator’s hubby booked for rape

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against the husband of a coaching institute operator for allegedly raping a minor girl who used to attend classes at the institute, the police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the operator of the coaching institute saw obscene photos of her husband along with the minor girl in his phone.

Investigating officer (IO) Santram Khanna said the girl was 17 years old in 2021 when she attended a private coaching institute. The coaching institute was operated by a married woman, who also used to deliver lectures there. Husband of woman, identified as Sunil Kaithal, also used to visit the institute where he met the girl and formed friendship with her.

