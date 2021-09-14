Bhopal: CM to lead campaign to control dengue

Bhopal: Amid rise in dengue cases across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would lead a state-wide mega campaign to check the spread on Wednesday, said health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary.

On Tuesday, health minister announced that a door-to-door campaign would be launched across the state to destroy the larvae. The health minister also sought cooperation from different social organisations and common people to check the disease. "The mega campaign will be a success with your cooperation. We will succeed in controlling dengue", said Chaudhary in the appeal. As per a health department official, number of dengue cases surpassed 2,600 on Wednesday. At least five people have died of the disease so far across the state.

The health minister said in his appeal to people that they should keep pots with water covered and not allow stagnation of water in tyre, tube, desert cooler etc in the house and also around the house. People should cooperate with the rapid response team and get spray of insecticide done in their areas by the health department teams.

The minister said that treatment of dengue and chikungunya was covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme and as many as 867 government and private hospitals were empanelled for treatment across the state. "People can get information on Ayushman Bharat Yojana on toll free numbers 14555 and 18002332085. All the district hospitals have the facility for pathology test for dengue", said the health minister.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:53 PM IST