Bhopal: CM to hold meetings with intellectuals, party workers in districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is ready to hold meetings with intellectuals and party workers in districts.

Chouhan is going to every district to hold programmes on Ladli Behna Yojna.

Meetings with intellectuals and party workers will be held separately.

He was getting feedback that the party workers wanted to meet him during his stay in the districts, but it was no possible to meet them during big events.

Keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election, the Chief Minister’s programmes are being connected to meetings with party workers.

Apart from the welfare schemes of the state government and those of the Centre, the Chief Minister is also discussing the election strategy with the party workers.

He is also meeting the intellectuals by holding conferences. National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party met the intellectuals in Bhopal. Now, Chouhan is taking this programme to districts.

The BJP is making efforts to woo the intellectuals across the country. Efforts are being made to connect other people with the party through intellectuals.

The Chief Minister is trying to woo the intellectuals before the election.

