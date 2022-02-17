Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to distribute crop damage relief amount today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute crop-damage relief amount of Rs 202.90 crore to more than 1.46 lakh farmers of the state with a single click on Thursday, as per an official release.

The programme will be held virtually at 3.30 pm.

'Due to untimely rain and hailstorms in the state, the crops of farmers of 23 districts were damaged. Crops of 1.34 lakh area were affected in the state,' said the release.

Pre-registration for the programme is being done. at https://mpmygov.in/ and the programme will be telecast live on the link https://webcast.gov.in/mp/cmevents/, regional channels of Doordarshan and social media, as per the release.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:23 AM IST