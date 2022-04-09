Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend collector-commissioner conference shortly

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to attend a collector-commissioner conference at 11.30 am on Saturay, as per officials.

As has been the practice inspectors general of police (IGs) at their respective zonal offices and superintendents of police (SPs) of the districts will also attend the meeting. The CM will join the video conference from Mantralaya.

There are 13 agenda points of the conference including review of the status of law and order, action against the mafia and control on crimes against women.

Other agenda includes review of campaign launched in districts to get land freed from illegal occupation of land mafia; discussion on strategy regarding diversification of agriculture and promotion of natural farming and review of Jalabhishek program; review of work under MNREGA.

The CM will also review construction and maintenance work of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and progress on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.

There will be review of subjects related to forest land and revenue land; implementation of 'One district one product plan'; discussion on annual credit limit 2022-23, loan recovery, review of district's credit-deposit ratio (CD Ratio) and effective implementation of SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act 2002.

There will be presentation of best practices under good governance initiatives and CM will review compliance report of the instructions given in the last meeting dated January 20, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:39 AM IST