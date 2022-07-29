e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Adhir Ranjan's 'rashtrapatni' remarks, says will never forgive Congress

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Droupadi Murmu and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed Congress over party leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "rashtrapatni" and asked if party chief Sonia Gandhi agreed with comments of party leader.

"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan has insulted the highest office of the country with his statement. This is a manifestation of the worst mentality of him and his party. His statement is anti-tribal, anti-women. The President does not belong to any party, but to the whole country," Chouhan said in a tweet.

"The country will never forgive Congress. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi if she agrees with comments of Chowdhury," he added.

Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remarks about President Murmu led to a political storm on Thursday with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and sought an apology.

She also attacked Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks alleging that the Congress leader "sanctioned the humiliation"of President Murmu and sought an apology.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Smriti Irani alleged that Congress workers and leaders "continue to demean the Office of the President of India" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary told the media that he had mistakenly used the term "Rashtrapatni" and alleged that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" he asked.

