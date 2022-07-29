Bhopal: School bags of three schools checked, found more than prescribed weight

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

In the leadership of “Bal Ayog” Commission Member Brajesh Chauhan, a team of School Education Department and traffic inspected three main schools of city on Thursday.

The weight of school bags was found to be above set standards. Now a report will be submitted to government in this regard and recommendation will be made for appropriate action.

During inspection at Sagar Public School (Saket Nagar), the weight of school bags of students of Class 1 and Class 5 was found to be 6 kg to 8 kg and this weight is more than set standard of School Bag policy 2020.

“Bal Ayog” team also took umbrage that Class 5 was being run on third floor of the building. Along with this, documents of school buses were also checked with the help of traffic police personnel and they were found to be proper.

During inspection at Carmel Convent School, BHEL, the weight of school bags of students of Class 1 and Class 5 was found between 5 kg to 7 kg and it was more than the set standard. As per Bag Policy, school bag weight of students of Class 1 to Class 5 should be between 2.5 kg till 3 kg. Records of buses were also checked. No vehicles were found outside the school.

During the inspection at Saint Therasa School in Piplani, weight of school bags of students of Class 1 and Class 2 was found from 3 kg to 4 kg. The weighing was done with the help of electronic weighing machine. Proper cleanliness was found inside bathroom. Traffic team also gave necessary guidance to drivers as well.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of School Department Kanak Prasad, representative of DEO office Mukesh Sharma, Dr Vikas Mishra, Traffic ASI Narendra Chaudhary etc were also present.

