Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan removes Niwari collector, Orchha tehsilder while speaking from stage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the removal of Niwari district collector Tarun Bhatnagar and Tehsilder of Orchha Sandeep Sharma.

He made the announcement at the stage from where he was addressing the public at Niwari on Wednesday. He was taking part in Gadhkumdar festival.

The CM received complaints about certain irregularities in transfer of properties and about wrongdoings in government lands in Niwari. The commissioner has been asked to probe the case.

In October this year, Lokayukta police also registered an FIR against Bhatnagar in connection with irregularities in the work of Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Gwalior.

A case has been registered against Bhatnagar for unlawfully giving permission for industrial development and for construction of a building.

According to Chouhan, he does not want to offend anyone, but he will not spare those who will commit irregularities.

Chouhan said that a collector should serve the people and that he had received complaints about irregularities in connection with lands.

Chouhan said he as chief minister is also a servant of the people in a democratic system. The CM further said that he had to face a lot of problems at the time of making Niwari a district, so it is very close to his heart.

He said that he had received complaints about irregularities in connection with a piece of land of a temple.

Apart from that, there are complaints that some officials were demanding bribes for releasing installments under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

He said, “I am the Chief Minister to serve the people. The officials who will work honestly will be honoured, but those who will commit irregularities will face the music.”

During his recent tour of various districts, the Chief Minister suspended several officers for committing irregularities. Chouhan announced that the government would give restricted holiday on Kher Singh Khangar Jayanti.