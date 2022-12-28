Bhopal: Cong questions Chouhan govt's Rs 500 home-permit for liquor, BJP dispensation says rule existed since opposition party's rule

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted over the liquor policy in Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of turning every home in the state into a bar by issuing a permit for alcohol consumption during events like get-togethers or parties at home for a fee of Rs 500.

MP Home Minister and state government spokesperson Narottam Mishra, however, said that the rule was not new, and it existed since the Congress was in power in the state.

State Congress media department chairman K.K. Mishra on Wednesday said, "The state government has failed to give jobs to youths by encouraging them to drink liquor at home by issuing a permit for a fee of Rs 500. The ruling BJP is going to ruin the youths to divert their attention from unemployment." Earlier, the state Congress had said on Twitter, "Chief Minister Shivraj's (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) "Pio Aur Pade Raho Yojana" has now got the support of "Har Ghar Daru, Ghar Ghar Daru" scheme. Now you will be able to get a license to make a bar at home for just Rs 500. Shivraj ji, homes are now getting converted into bars."

Asked about the Congress's allegations, Home Minister Mishra on Tuesday told reporters, "They are trying to create confusion over the excise policy. The rule they are talking about is not new. It existed since Congress was in power. No new rule has been made." When asked, a senior excise department official told PTI that there has been a rule of keeping up to four bottles at home since the policy was formed for the first-time decades back.

Similarly, the rule also existed since the beginning that if someone needs more than four bottles at home for any event like birthday, marriage, or any other get-together at home, then the person has to take a permit, which is valid for a day, by paying a fee to the excise department, the official said.

Fees are different for home and for outdoor venues like laws and gardens for marriage events, he said.

"We are encouraging people not to violate this rule...No new rule has been framed about home permits, but it existed since the excise policy was formed for the first time," the official said.