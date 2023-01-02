Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will unveil the mascot of 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Shaurya Smarak premises on January 7.

Giving details, Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said mascot of Khelo India Youth Games would be unveiled at 6 pm in presence of school and college students, sports specialists, social media influencers etc.

She said it was a pride moment that Khelo India Youth Games would be held in Madhya Pradesh. No stone will be left unturned to make the moments memorable and to ensure its success. She was reviewing Khelo India Youth Games preparations at TT Nagar Stadium on Monday.

