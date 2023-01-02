e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Two rifle shooters selected for Khelo India Games

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
FP Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes from various disciplines are currently competing in trials for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. During the ongoing trials, two rifle shooters of Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy have been selected to represent state in 50-metre 3P (position) rifle shooting event. In the women's 50-meter rifle 3-position shooting event, Sharanya Lakhan has been selected. Sami Ulla Khan has been selected for 50-metre rifle 3 position in men’s category. Madhya Pradesh will host Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held from January 31 to February 11 in eight cities. Bhopal will host 10 different sports at different venues on different dates.     

