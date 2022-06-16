Bhopal: CM instructs officials for better preparations for International Yoga Day

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed officials on Thursday to ensure better preparations to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 as per the step-by step programme schedule of the Government of India, as per officials.

CM was reviewing the preparations for International Yoga Day at his residence office.

CM said programmes will be held at 75 historical places and all district headquarters in the state to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

He said he would himself participate in the programme at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. At four places in the state Union ministers will attend the programme.

He said events should be organised on the banks of Amrit Sarovars which are under construction in villages. All the ministers of the state should participate in the programmes. Youth and various social organisations should also participate in a maximum number of programmes for yoga.

CM sought information about preparations from the collectors of Gwalior, Raisen, Chhatarpur and Anuppur districts, who took part virtually in the meeting. He also directed the officials for wide publicity of the programme.

As per officials who took part in the meeting, arrangements would be made to broadcast the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at all the venues of the state.

As per the step-by-step programme issued by the Government of India, all the participants will be present from 6 am and Union Ministers and guests will address the participants of the programmes.

The message of Chief Minister Chouhan will be broadcast at 6:30 am and after that the message of Prime Minister Modi’s message will be broadcast. Yoga practice will begin at 7 am.