Bhopal: Jan Parishad’s 33rd annual function on June 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Parishad is going to celebrate its 33rd annual function at the State Museum in the city on June 20.

Justice IS Srivastava, Miss Tourism World India Soundarya Garg, Mrs. Universe (Confident) Shruti Patole, India Globe Hema Baijal and Miss India Shubh Star Ashita Kochhar will attend the function.

President of Jan Parishad and former DGP NK Tripathi and General Secretary Ajay Shrivastava Neelu said that till now 180 chapters of Jan Parishad have been formed across the country and 8 in abroad.

