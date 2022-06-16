e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Jan Parishad’s 33rd annual function on June 20

Miss India Tourism Beauty will take part in the event

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Parishad is going to celebrate its 33rd annual function at the State Museum in the city on June 20.

Justice IS Srivastava, Miss Tourism World India Soundarya Garg, Mrs. Universe (Confident) Shruti Patole, India Globe Hema Baijal and Miss India Shubh Star Ashita Kochhar will attend the function.

President of Jan Parishad and former DGP NK Tripathi and General Secretary Ajay Shrivastava Neelu said that till now 180 chapters of Jan Parishad have been formed across the country and 8 in abroad.

Read Also
Bhopal: June 17 last date for applying for admission to Makhanlal Chaturvedi University
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Jan Parishad’s 33rd annual function on June 20

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...