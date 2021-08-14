Bhopal: CM dedicates 4 oxygen plants, says state soon to be self-reliant

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually dedicated 4 oxygen plants of Rewa region on Friday, as per a release.

Speaking on the occasion Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly in the direction of fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. A large number of oxygen plants are being set up in the state with cooperation of the centre, private enterprises and public.”

He said, “We will soon achieve self-sufficiency in terms of oxygen and there will be no need to take oxygen from other states.”

He said launching of four oxygen plants simultaneously was a big achievement for Vindhya and Rewa region. Of these, three plants had a capacity of 500 litres each per minute and one plant had a capacity of 100 litres per minute.

The CM said state government was giving 50% capital grant for oxygen plants set up by private enterprises. Today, two plants were set up by private companies. The plant installed by Varsham Construction Pvt. Ltd. at Industrial Park Rewa at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore was of 500 LPM (litres per minute) capacity. The plant installed by JP Ltd. at JP Hospital Rewa was of 500 LPM capacity.

He said 500 LPM capacity plant at super specialty Hospital Rewa at the cost of Rs 98.71 lakh had been installed with public participation. Also a 200 LPM capacity oxygen plant had been installed in the district Hospital Rewa at a cost of Rs 44.72 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Those who attended the programme virtually include state assembly speaker Girish Gautam, MP Janardan Mishra, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, MLA from Rewa Rajendra Shukla, MLA Shyamlal Dwivedi, KP Tripathi and health Commissioner Akash Tripathi.

