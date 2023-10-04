Bhopal: CM Chouhan Gives Away 1,400 Scooties To Women SHGs

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday distributed 1,400 scooties to women self-help groups at a state-level event held at Jamboree ground.

The two-wheelers have been given to the women’s SHGs for working as “environment friend”.

During the programme, the CM said to make people aware about the environment, a cluster-level foundation has been formed in rural areas. The members of the foundation have been named “environment friend”.

They will work for the conservation of plantation, biodiversity, to make efforts at local-level to meet the demand of organic fertiliser, to lessen the use of chemical fertiliser, to conserve natural farming and water conservation etc.

At the event, Chouhan also handed over loan cheques to beneficiaries of women SHGs. The cheque of Rs 20 lakh was given to women of Bhopal’s Kanchan SHG.

The CM said that at many places, women are working better than the men in the livelihood mission.

Speaking about various welfare schemes for women and girls, he said, “I have come to do welfare for sisters…now sisters will not live in penury…I have taken birth for the welfare of sisters and daughters.”

He also spoke about various measures taken for women empowerment like introducing 30 percent reservation for women in the police. The CM also interacted with a few women and enquired about their well-being.

The CM added that like the work of collecting toll tax has been given to women, in coming time some other works will also be given to the women’s SHGs.

