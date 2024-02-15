Bhopal: CM Attends Foundation Stone Laying Of Railway Station In Telangana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it has been decided to develop the places linked to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh as pilgrimage sites. On January 22, the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has become a symbol of respect for the faith of citizens from North to South India, he said. The CM was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Komuravelli railway station on Thursday as a special guest. Union culture and tourism minister Kishan Reddy, public representatives and general public were present in the programme.

The CM visited the major faith centre Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple during his stay in Komuravelli. Yadav also offered prayers at the temple. The CM also invited the guests of the programme and the local people to visit Ujjain for the darshan of Lord Mahakal. After the completion of the consecration work for the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on the banks of Saryu, the work of inauguration of the temple has also been done in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates.

The CM said that along with Metro, Vande Bharat trains and other special trains have increased utility. Increasing railway facilities are providing benefits in the field of business and employment. “Our brave soldiers are reaching the borders of the country by rail to fight the enemies. This rail facility project started today will be beneficial for the local residents,” Yadav added.