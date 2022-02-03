Bhopal: CM asks ministerial colleagues to develop model of natural farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked his ministerial colleagues on Wednesday to develop a model farm of natural farming in their agriculture fields, as per official statement.

The CM said, “This will motivate people for natural farming and will help in improving the wellness of the earth.”

The CM’s appeal came during review of the implementation of his instructions given in the departmental review meetings held from January 3 to 11.

In the meeting held in Mantralaya on Wednesday all the ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, the strategy of Madhya Pradesh for taking advantage from the central budget and priorities of various departments in the state budget 2022-23 were also discussed.

Chouhan said a special campaign should be launched to develop natural farming on a five kilometer stretch on both sides of the Narmada river.

CM said the union budget presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the budget of ‘Amrit kaal’.

“It is time to change the scenario and fate of the state. Team Madhya Pradesh should work continuously for the development and progress of the state without wasting a moment. Madhya Pradesh will make its best contribution to building a glorious, magnificent India”, said the CM.

CM sought information on the action taken on various points at the Mukhya Mantri Parishad organized in Varanasi.

He said each department should prepare a practical action plan based on the union budget for the activities in which the state government can take advantage. By studying the provisions therein for housing, urban infrastructure, cottage, small and medium enterprises, industrial development, construction of roads, Jal Jeevan Mission, maximum support should be obtained for the state.

During the review of Animal Husbandry department CM said Jabalpur had been identified for the plant for CNG production from cow dung. The project should be prepared immediately by sending a team from Jabalpur to inspect the plant operating in Banaras.

The CM also emphasised upon the technique of making blocks by cutting green fodder, need to encourage activities like goat and poultry farming, cooperative activities by fish farmers, total computerization of cooperative activities in the next six months, schemes to encourage cooperatives in new areas, quality in construction of roads, arrangements for training of contractors with the help of polytechnic and engineering colleges, necessary arrangements to encourage the engineers who want to become contractors under the Yuva Engineer Yojana, commercial management of circuit houses and rest houses etc.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:01 AM IST