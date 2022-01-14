Bhopal clean sweeps State Kabaddi Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal claimed the title of State Champion of Kabaddi at the championship held in Balaghat, defeating Sagar 29-27 in the finale, said the management at directorate of sports on Thursday.

There were 33 teams taking part in the championship that had begun on January 6. Bhopal defeated Khandwa 34-14, Mandala 23-15 and Harda 25-15 to enter the quarter finals.

The team from the state capital defeated Jabalpur 29-20 in the quarter finals making their way to the semis.

Gwalior, which had entered the semis from the other pool, could not stop Bhopalís victory run and lost 29-33 to the latter. They winning team has returned to Bhopal, managing to defend the title in style.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:06 AM IST