Bhopal: Classical, folk songs presented under Gamak organised by culture directorate

BHOPAL: Sunil Raj and his troupe presented songs of play 26/11 Ek Adhuri Script and Panchlight on Monday evening under Rang Sangeet.

The troupe from Bhopal presented seven songs of two plays including ‘Kahan to tay tha chiragan harek ghar ke liye,’ ‘Sara jism jhukar bojh se.’

It was part of event Gamak organised by Directorate of Culture. Besides, the event began with classical singing, presented by Yashgopal Shrivastava and his troupe. They presented bandhish like ‘Dhudhon bare saiyan tohe,’ and ‘Pyal mori baje’ in raag Nand (Aanandi Kalyan). Shailendra Singh Rajput accompanied them on tabla, Utsav Gopal Shrivastava on harmonium and Archana Khare on tanpura.

The event ended with Bundeli folk songs presented by Abhishek Sen and his troupe from Sagar. The songs included Devi Geet like - Mai baag mein dekhi siya janki ho maa.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST