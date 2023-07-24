Bhopal: Civil Society Members Observe Fast, Stage Dharna To Protest Manipur Horrors

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of different organisations in the city observed fast and staged a dharna to protest against horrific sexual assaults on the women in Manipur and increasing violence in society.

The one-day fast was organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. Hundreds of people associated with various organisations participated in the protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a banner on which was written, ‘Manipur Hum Sharminda Hain’. They said that the tendency to target women in political, social, caste and communal violence was dangerous. Even today, patriarchal thinking dominates in society and women are seen as property, due to which women have to become victims of violence.

Kumud Singh from Sarokar Sanstha said that the violence in Manipur has irked the whole country. “We are not only united to get justice for the women victims of violence in Manipur, but are also concerned about the increasing violence against women in the country. To stop violence against women, we need to change patriarchal thinking,” Singh opined.

Asha Mishra from All India Public Science Network said that it was sad that even people holding high constitutional posts were silent against the violence in Manipur. Governments need to take immediate steps to end the growing mistrust between communities. It is the failure of the state not to stop such violence, Mishra added. Gandhi Bhavan Trust secretary Dayaram Namdeo said Gandhiji had considered fasting as a non-violent weapon through which resistance was carried out. “Today, by sitting on fast, we are expressing concern about violence in Manipur and want to draw attention of governments towards their responsibilities,” Namdeo added.

Ekta Parishad's Anish Kumar said that the violent conflict in Manipur and making women as weapons was painful. “We demand that initiative should be taken to stop violence in Manipur under the leadership of people's organisations and institutions,” Kumar added.

