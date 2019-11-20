Bhopal: Civic body employee, sons arrested for opening fire at gym operator

BHOPAL: Aishbagh police have booked a civic body employee and his sons who opened fired at a 26-year-old gym operator near Kali Mandir at Bagh Dilkhusha late in the night on Tuesday.

The accused identified as BMC worker Salim aka Tajwar, his son Zainul, Yawar and their aide Bilal attacked the victim Asif Khan.

The victim runs a gym near Pul Bogda at Bagh Dilkhusha in rented place owned by the key accused Salim. The two had long dispute over the property. The victim was not willing to vacate the place, which led to the dispute. His father produced fake documents of lease in the court after which MP Nagar police registered a case of fraud against victim and his family.

On Tuesday night when the victim was at the gym Salim along with his two son and one aide reached the place and started to assault the victim and later fired at him and fled.

Aishbagh SHO Ajay Nayar said that the victim sustained injury in his thigh after which he was admitted in a hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.