Bhopal: City’s automobile consultant designs autorickshaw with sanitisation facility

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic has compelled people to think differently. city’s automobile consultant Neeraj Gulati is an example. He has designed an autorickshaw with sanitization facility. Besides, one can maintain social distancing norms while traveling in the vehicle. The residents may soon see it on roads.

It will have plastic-o-acrylic cabin partition between the driver and the passengers, the sanitizer bottle with mounting frame, a box containing masks all of which will not cost more than Rs 1,000.

Neeraj told Free Press that autorickshaws have begun to ply on roads. “I think most people will prefer travelling in autorickshaws instead of buses to avoid corona infection,” he said. The one drawback with the vehicle is its size and area, which is very small to maintain physical distance between driver and passengers.

“This is what made me to design an autorickshaw with sanitisation facilities and remove their fear,” said Neeraj. He said it took four days to execute the idea.

The autorickshaw will also have a box containing masks. “Driver can offer mask to passenger if he or she doesn’t wear it. Its advantages are immense, as both the driver and the passenger are safe,” Gulati added.

He will forward a presentation to health and transport department soon with a request to make these additions mandatory in all autorickshaws plying on road as it check the spread of coronavirus.

“I have talked to RTO regarding this and he liked the idea. But ministry of transport will take the final call. So, I will send the proposal to the ministry soon,” Neeraj said.