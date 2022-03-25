Bhopal: City witnesses three exciting matches on day 4 of Obaidulla Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three matches were played on the fourth day of the eight days, Obaidulla Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament. The matches were played between Punjab and Sindh Bank versus Indian Oil, GST Hockey Chennai versus Army Green and Indian Navy and Army XI.

In first match, Indian Oil defeated Punjab & Sind Bank by 3-0. Arijit Singh Hundal of Punjab and Sindh Back was awarded Player of the Match this match by ADG (CPWD) S.R. Kinra, DCP (PHQ) Sai Krishan, ACP (PHQ) Ajay Mishra, SE (CPWD) Ramesh Kumar Gupta and Asian Games Medalist Mohd. Yusuf.

In the second match, Army Green won the match by the score of 4-2 against GST Hockey Chennai. For this match David Dung Dung, the player of Army Green was awarded as Player of the Match by IRS Chahwataj Railway Alok Shukla.

The third match of the day was played between Indian Navy and Army XI, this match tied at 2-2. For this match Indian Navy player Sanjay B. (goalkeeper) was awarded as Player of the Match by Minister of Mineral Resources and Labor, Brajendra Pratap Singh and DRM Uday Bosnkar.

These players were also honored with a cash amount of 5000 rupees along with Player of the Match title.

On the fourth day of the tournament, two matches will be played. The first match on Friday would be played between Punjab Police and Indian Railway and second match will be against CAG and Punjab and Sindh Bank.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:01 AM IST