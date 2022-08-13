Bhopal: City to host national science film fest from Aug 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology will host 12th National Science Film Festival of India at Ravindra Bhawan here from August 22 to 26.

The film festival is a flagship event of Vigyan Prasar and will be held in association with the Government of India’s Science and Technology department. Well-known documentary maker Siddharth Kak and actor Rajeev Verma will be the chief guests at the film festival.

Talking to media persons, MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) director general Anil Kothari on Saturday said, “MPCST is promoting films based on science, technology, environment, architecture etc and will hold workshops on training and making of films on science.”

He also hinted at the need of a state-level film festival for the tribal people of Madhya Pradesh, their culture.

Explaining about the film festival, national convener of National Science Film Festival of India and scientist in Vigyan Prasar, Nimish Kapoor said, “Out of the total 246 films we have received, 71 films have been shortlisted to be screened at the film festival. A prize distribution ceremony will be held on August 26 to award the best three films in each of the four categories.”

There are four categories in the film festival; films funded/made by government and non government institutions, films made by independent filmmakers, films made by degree/ diploma-level students/ research scholars, and films made by school students from class 6th to 12th.

Best films in each category will be awarded Golden Beaver, Silver Beaver, Bronze Beaver for first, second and third positions respectively. There will also be panel discussion and master classes for people interested in filmmaking, script writing, direction.

In this regard, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the poster and brochure of the film festival on Saturday and congratulated Vigyan Prasar and MP Council of Science and Technology for the successful organisation of the film festival. He also invited film makers from all over India to Madhya Pradesh to take part in the National Science Film Festival, as per officials.