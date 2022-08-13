Bhopal: Rainfall deficit reduces from 11% to 4% in just 3 days in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the incessant rainfall in the last week, the rainfall deficit has reduced by 7 per cent in the eastern division of the state which covers mainly Bundelkhand and Vindhya Region.

According to the meteorological department, the rain deficit has been recorded only 4 per cent on August 13 which was earlier recorded 11 per cent on August 10.

Besides on August 13, Madhya Pradesh recorded 12 per cent surplus rainfall since June 1. The western division recorded 27% surplus rainfall, the meteorological department reports revealed.

The eastern division recorded 629.1mm rainfall till August 13 while its normal rainfall is 652.8mm. Therefore, there is a 4% deficit. The western division recorded 701.6mm of rainfall while its normal rainfall is 554.2mm. Overall the state recorded 670.1mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 597mm which yields 12 per cent surplus rainfall.