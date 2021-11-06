Bhopal: City registers 13.2°C, minimum temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital has registered a minimum temperature of 13.2°C in the past 24 hours, weather office said.

The maximum temperature in the state capital was 29.9°C, said weather office.

On the other hand, Raisen registered the lowest minimum temperature of 10°C in the state.

The weather remained dry and there was no major change in temperature in the state.

The temperature in the districts in Indore, Shahdol, Rewa and Chambal divisions remained less than normal, said weather office.

The dry northerlies are blowing across the state capital intensifying the nippiness.

The nights are so cold, that the residents have begun to wear woolens.

A thin cover of smog hung over the city on Friday evening, partly because of the season and partly because of the smoke released by the cherry-bombs exploded on the occasion of Diwali.

Driving a two-wheeler without wearing knitwear in the day as well as at night has become difficult.

A large swathe of the state experienced dry weather, according to the weather office.

The evenings have begun to fall very early and the mornings are a little hazy. There is no major change in the temperature in the next 48 hours.

In the meantime, the winged guests have begun to arrive on the banks of the Upper Lake. Their number will soon grow.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 12:48 AM IST