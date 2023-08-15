Bhopal: City Artist Paints Birds With Golden Beaks Holding Tricolour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An artist from the city has made a Gond painting of the national tricolour to mark Independence Day to send out the message to take the country to new heights.

She has made the 2 foot by 5 foot painting using acrylic colours. The painting shows two birds holding the tricolour with their golden beaks. She said that it should be our endeavour to bring laurels to the country. “Our tricolour should fly high and our country should grow and progress,” she said.

Begum said that with this painting she also wants to promote the art of Madhya Pradesh. That’s why she used Gond art in this painting. Apart from this, 24-carat gold has been used to paint the beaks of the birds. That has given a different touch to the painting, she added.

The artist had made a painting of the national tricolour with ‘Jai Hind’ written in 12 Indian languages to mark the Republic Day this year and to underline the country’s unity in diversity. Last year, to mark the Independence Day, Jehan Begum had made a tricolour painting ‘Our Flag is our Honour’ in Mandana, a tribal art form of Madhya Pradesh under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. The painting sent out the message to save energy, save water and save nature, greenery and the planet by planting more trees and stopping cutting trees. The 4 by 4 feet work has been selected for an online international exhibition.

Begum is a post graduate in Drawing and Painting. Her signature styles are abstract modern art paintings which she makes using a knife. She is also passionate about calligraphy which she does directly with a brush. She has also done many national and international painting exhibitions and sold my paintings in countries like the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Maldives, etc. She was also invited by Ferrari World Abu Dhabi as their guest for “My Ferrari Car Painting”. She has also made a painting for Taj Lakefront Bhopal and her works are also displayed at the Bhopal airport and Cymroza Art Gallery in Mumbai.