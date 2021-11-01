Bhopal: Chunabhatti police station now has its own building equipped with facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new building of Chunabhatti police station was inaugurated by home minister Narottam Mishra, on Monday. Bhopal now has two police stations inaugurated within a week which are equipped with modern facilities. The police station was running at a rented building and parking was a major challenge for the cops.

Chunabhatti police station is the second such police station in the state capital which has extra space to accommodate seized vehicles, special barracks for male and female personnel, separate lock-ups for male and female inmates, a gym, canteen, press conference hall, canteen, separate male-female toilets, two dressing lobbies, interrogation room, investigation room, CCTNS room, reporting room, office staff room and kitchen. The police station building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.73 crores and is one of the largest in Bhopal.

MLAs PC Sharma and Rameshwar Sharma remained present on the occasion.

Last week on Thursday, the home minister had inaugurated Teela Jamalpura police station.

Additional director general of police (ADG) Bhopal A Sai Manohar, deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali, superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri, SP South Sai Krishna Thota and other police officers remained present on the occasion.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:26 PM IST