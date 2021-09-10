Bhopal: Chouhan says if there is no improvement in a week, I will take to streets

Bhopal: Upset over law and order situation in the state reflected in certain horrifying incidents in the past couple of months, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned police officials on Thursday that if they don't take concrete steps to control the situation within a week he would have to take to street (to get the desired result), said an official attending a meeting held to review the law and order situation.

As per the official, reviewing the law and order situation in a meeting attended by officials of police and home departments, the CM sought to know why heinous crime incidents were taking place at regular intervals which gave a bad name to the government and why the police department failed to check such incidents. CM warned the officials that if they failed to control the situation within a week he would have to take to street. Notably, suspected to be involved in a theft a 45-year-old tribal man Kanhaiyalal Bheel was beaten up and then tied to a mini truck by his feat before being dragged with the running vehicle that caused his death.

The incident took place in Neemuch district August last week. In another incident a youth was beaten black and blue in Rewa district on suspicion of involvement in theft of a battery. A couple of days back, another tribal was allegedly tortured in police custody in Khargone district that resulted in his death. The Opposition Congress and several tribal organisations have launched agitations to protest against the incidents and, what they said, miserable failure of the state government in protecting the lives of the tribals and other members of the weaker section of society.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:04 AM IST