Bhopal: Chouhan calls on Shah, seeks additional central force for anti-Naxal operation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to provide four additional battalions of central security force for anti-naxal operation in the state, as per officials.

CM said, “Four additional battalions of central security forces are needed to give more impetus to the anti-Naxal operation in the state.”

CM apprised the union minister of successes achieved in anti-Naxal operations by Hawk force in three districts of Madhya Pradesh- Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori.

CM also urged the Union minister to provide financial assistance for strengthening police stations and police outposts of Balaghat and Mandla districts.

Chouhan discussed in detail with Shah the cooperative policy of the state.

CM informed Shah the cooperative policy of the state was prepared after extensive consultations with the Policy and Planning Commission, cooperative bodies and other experts.

Through the policy, he said, “Efforts will be made to create employment in new areas, increase the income of the people and organize them through cooperatives in different sectors.”

CM presented the draft of the cooperative policy to Amit Shah saying that the policy would be duly implemented as soon as the model code of conduct for elections to the existing local bodies was over. He requested the home minister to attend the cooperative convention to be organized in Bhopal and issue the cooperative policy of the state.

Chouhan meets Union education minister

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the skill development works in the state, as per officials.

He apprised the union minister of the efforts of the state government related to skill development. He informed the minister that 10 Model ??ITIs and Global Skill Parks are being set up in the state. CM invited the minister to visit the state to inaugurate CM Rise Schools which is expected to be done as soon as the model code of conduct in effect due to elections of local bodies is over.