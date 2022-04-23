Bhopal: Children asked to make tree their friend on Earth Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness programme was organised by Child Rights Observatory in partnership with UNICEF to mark Earth Day on Saturday. The speakers urged the children to make tree their friends to save the earth and reduce pollution.

Around 100 students from four schools were present at the meet. Speaking at the meet, president of Child Rights Observatory, Nirmala Buch, said that climate change impacts children and their rights. The change is happening and time for us to understand about it, and help spread awareness on it and take steps to reduce pollution, she said.

Dr Nidhi Sharma, deputy director - climate change for human health, department of health, spoke on the need to engage children on the issue of climate change and spoke about three R- reduce, recycle and reuse.

Anil Gulati Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh said that the climate crisis is a child rights crisis. Climate change poses a threat to children and young people’s health, nutrition, education, development, survival and future potential.

PK Nandi, Director General, National Centre of Human Settlement (NCHSE) spoke to children on climate change, and explained its impact. He informed about the changes that occurred in the last decade, the increase in levels of carbon dioxide due to human activity in the air and also the steps one can take to reduce air and water pollution.

'Soap Bank' was also started by children and teachers. Soaps will be donated in houses in and around the school.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:58 PM IST