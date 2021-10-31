Bhopal: Chief Secretary waits for hours, but I don’t meet him, says speaker Gautam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Speaker of Madhya Pradesh State Assembly, Girish Gautam, has said that whenever he issues any directive, the Chief Secretary waits for hours to have a dialogue with him but he does not meet the officer concerned.

Gautam, who is on his ‘Bicycle Yatra in his home constituency Deotalab in Rewa district, was addressing a public meeting on Friday.

A video of his ‘Controversial’ remark has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Gautam can be heard saying, "Ek adesh par chief secretary samane Khada hota hai. Wo 4-5 ghante baithta hai, aur usase mai milta tak nahi hun."

He further said that when he was elected as Speaker of the state assembly, I went to meet the Chief Minister. "He (Chief Minister) raised a question as to why do I win the election with a very small margin? And, it is true,” Gautam is heard saying in the viral video.

He added that he didn’t have any fascination for any post. “I want to be Girish Gautam and work for the development of my constituency,” he said.

Though the opposition Congress condemned Gautam's remark terming it as an insult of bureaucracy, the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh could not be contacted for comment.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:33 PM IST