Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh promises relief to rain, flood-affected people

CM at Jaitpursa in Vidisha district |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Vidisha on Wednesday that after the situation of heavy rains and floods in the past days, relief would be provided to those people in whose fields and houses water entered and crops, kutcha houses and goods were damaged.

CM was addressing villagers at the Flood Disaster Centre at Kurwai in Vidisha district after landing at Bina Refinery Helipad. CM said, “The survey of damage would be conducted immediately after the flood water recedes.”

He said those people whose houses had collapsed due to flood would also be given funds for construction of houses. Those people whose household items had been washed away and there had been loss of food grains, they would also be given full help.

CM asked the villagers not to worry and all possible help would be provided to the flood victims by getting them out of trouble.

He said, “Survey will be conducted with complete transparency. The list of survey will be displayed publicly. If anyone has any objection, he will also be heard.”

CM said there should be no disagreement or discrimination in the disaster. Everyone should face the difficult situation together. CM expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of Yuva Morcha, social organisations and public representatives.

He said to people of Kurwai, “You should stay here confidently. Your Chief Minister is standing with you. All possible help will be given to you.”

CM instructed officials that all necessary arrangements should be ensured in the flood relief centre and food, tea-snacks, drinking water should all be provided to the affected. “After this, even when you reach your home, ration will be provided to you”, he added.

CM took stock of situation at ward no. 3, Patel Dhaba, electricity office and other places in Kurwai and comforted the flood victims living there and gave necessary instructions to the officials.