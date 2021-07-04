Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address crisis management groups Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to address Crisis Management Groups of district, block and village level during a meeting on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister will discuss Covid-19 vaccination programme and also the steps need to be taken to check the possible Corona third wave.

Ministers, state-level officers in charge will join the regular link of Covid review. The members of the district level Crisis Management Group and all the divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police, collectors, and superintendents of police will join the meeting.

Other members will be able to watch and listen to the CM’s address on Webcast link, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, apart from Doordarshan and all regional TV channels.

All the collectors of the state have been directed to make arrangements to inform the district, block and village level Crisis Management Group members and other officials about the meeting.