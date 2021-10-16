Bhopal: Chief Minister leads Vijay Sankalp flag campaign on Dussehra

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp flag campaign in poll-bound constituencies on Vijaya Dashmi on Friday with an aim to motivate party workers to work for party’s victory in the polls and mobilise voters to extend their support.

The other party leaders who led the campaign at different places in the poll-bound constituencies included BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP president VD Sharma.

BJP election management committee convener and cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh said the party flag hoisting programmes were held at the level of 3067 polling booths.

“There was tremendous enthusiasm among party workers and others,” Singh claimed. He told media persons that party’s programmes will be organised from October 16-October 21.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the campaign at Singhawal in Raigaon state assembly constituency, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma at Mohangarh in Prithvipur state assembly constituency and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya led the campaign in Barwah in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, according to the minister.

He said the party workers and citizens welcomed the guests with rangoli decorations while girls and women welcomed the guests with a ‘kalash’ placed over their heads.

He said that by hoisting the victory flag at all 3067 booths of Khandwa Lok Sabha and Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur state assembly constituencies, the party workers took the pledge of victory and sought blessings from people for victory.

Kailash Vijayvargiya participated in a bike rally too. Former MP Krishnamurari Moghe launched door-to-door campaign in different areas of Khandwa. Similarly, at Sanawad Nagar, cabinet minister Jagdish Devda, in Bhikangaon state vice-president Jitu Jirati and MLA Manoj Chaudhary hoisted the party flags. Senior party leader Madho Singh Dabur hoisted the flag at Jhiran and Bhabra of Jobat assembly constituency.

As per BJP plan, Valmiki Jayanti and Jan Sangh's foundation day will be celebrated at every polling booth on October 20 and October 21 respectively. Similarly, self-help groups' conferences would be organised in all the constituencies. Party workers' conferences will be organiased in all 558 villages and also in urban areas.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief minister performs vahan puja on Dussehra at official residence

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:49 AM IST