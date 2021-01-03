Bhopal: Chief Minister Chouhan hosts lunch for new Chief Justice, Governor at his residence

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted a lunch in honour of the newly appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, at his residence on Sunday.

Apart from Governor Anandiben Patel, former chief minister Kamal Nath, members of the state Cabinet, high court judges, Advocate-General Purushendra Kaurav and senior officials joined the gathering. At the outset, Chief Minister Chouhan welcomed the guests.