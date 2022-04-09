Bhopal: Chhatisgarh was known for development under Raman government, corruption mars Bhupesh's rule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing election meetings in Khairagarh assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Bhupesh Baghel government was known for corruption whereas the previous Raman Singh government was known for progress development, as per the BJP leaders.

Chouhan said the Congress government of 3 years in Chhattisgarh deprived the poor of their rights. Even the benefits of the schemes of Modi government at the centre were not being allowed to reach the people.

He said, When Raman Singh ji was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, the state was known for its credible growth. But since Bhupesh Baghel became the chief minister, Chhattisgarh became known for the growth of corruption.

He said the BJP worked for the mission while the Congress worked for the commission.

In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel Chouhan Chouhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends 5 kg ration free of cost to the poor people of Chhattisgarh and I give 5 kg ration separately in Madhya Pradesh. But here it is Bhupesh Baghel, who even eats the ration of the poor. The houses of the poor of PM Awas Yojana were also eaten.

The central government gives 60% of the amount of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Forty percent of the amount has to be given by the State Government, but Bhupesh Baghel doesnít even give this amount. Public money is also being looted.

He said the Congress government cheated people. The provision of bread, cloth, house, education, medicine and employment was the right of poor and farmers. But Bhupesh Baghel government didnít take care of anything.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:31 AM IST