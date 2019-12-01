Bhopal: Chief Secretary of MP suffers injury at golf event

Bhopal: Chief Secretary SR Mohanty suffered sprain and muscle -pull in leg during golf event at Pachmarhi on Sunday. Due to injuries, Mohanty had to abandon the event.

As per the sources, he was immediately rushed to the Circuit House where officials and a team of doctors attended him. He had gone to Piparia and on his way back he participated in Golf event with colleagues in MP Tourism’s golf court.

Narmadapuram Commissioner Ravindra Mishar said, “Everything is ok with chief secretary Mohanty. He was participating in Golf event in Pachmarhi. He left for Bhopal.”