Bhopal: ‘Charandas Chor’ ‘Pandwani’ Presented In Glove, Rod, Thread Puppetry Styles At 5-day ‘Putul Samaroh’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vibhash Upadhyay and troupe from Bhilai presented Habib Tanvir’s classic play ‘Charandas Chor’ in glove, rod and thread puppetry styles which enthralled the audience a lot at the Tribal Museum on Saturday evening.

It was part of the fourth-day of the five-day ‘Putul Samaroh’ which focuses on various styles of puppetry in India. For the first time, an attempt was made by Upadhyay to show a drama through puppets.

Based on the famous play by Habib Tanvir, which itself is an adaptation of a classical Rajasthani folktale by Vijaydan Detha. The play revolves around the life of our hero 'Chor' Charandas, a man of values and dharma. How in his daily life he carries about his stealing business and lands in the ashram of a Guru, upon being followed by police.

Besides, the Universal Puppet Theatre troupe presented Pandwani in glove, rod and thread puppetry styles. The troupe has been doing puppetry for the last 22 years.

Director of the Akademi, Dharmendra Pare said a large number of parents are attending the event with children. “It is a powerful genre to engage children and educate them with moral values through narrative stories,” he said.