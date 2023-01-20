Bhopal: Changes in state leadership does not exist even in thought, says Tomar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has ruled out the possibility of any change in the state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thought of any change in the leadership is out of existence, he said. He told media persons in Bhopal on Friday.

As the assembly elections are near, there have been speculations about change of the BJP leadership in the state, but Tomar said changes do not happen through gossips.

After the national executive meeting of the BJP, it was said that the presidents of the poll-bound states would not be changed.

Nevertheless, after the meeting, it clear that there will no change in the state party leadership at least for now.

Tomar took part in the Rozgar Mela organised by the state government. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, along with several leaders of the party, met Tomar in Bhopal.

Read Also Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of jewellery on promise of Rs 4 lakh in return

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)