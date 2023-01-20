Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of jewellery on promise of Rs 4 lakh in return

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang comprising a man, a woman and a minor duped a 70-year-old woman of her gold ornaments in Hanumanganj locality of the city on Thursday, the police said. The fraudsters had handed over a bundle of ‘cash’ claiming it to be around Rs 4 lakh, however, when the woman opened the bundle, it turned out to be papers. The gang, which usually targets elderly women, had earlier duped three more persons.

Hanumanganj police station in-charge, Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant, Sarju Bai Sahu (70), works at a shop located in Jumerati area of the city. She went for work as usual on Thursday morning too. On finding the shop closed, the woman sat there, waiting for the owner to arrive.

Meanwhile, two boys approached the woman and showed her bundle of cash, wrapped in a handkerchief. Claiming that the amount was around Rs 4 lakh, the two boys asked the woman to give them her jewellery in exchange of cash. The woman believed them and handed them over her ornaments, the boys in return gave her the ‘cash’ wrapped in a handkerchief.

When the boys left, the woman checked and opened the handkerchief only to find that there were torn pieces of paper inside it. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

