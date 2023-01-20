Bhopal: Ex-mayors frown over BMC Rs 58 crore fund allocation to Narela constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Not only opposition Congress but even former mayors and BJP senior leaders have raised eyebrows over allocation of Rs 58 crore in one go by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for development works in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency. Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang represents Narela constituency in the Assembly, while the Mayor Malti Rai herself comes from the same Vidhan Sabha segment. There are six Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bhopal.

The Mayor, being the first citizen of the city, is supposed to be unbiased and cutting across party lines, should treat entire Bhopal equally when it comes to fund allocation for development of the city, said the local BJP leaders.

When Free Press talked to the former mayors, they said that during their tenure, they were accountable for the development of the entire city and were never biased towards any particular segment.

‘Being Mayor I was accountable to entire Bhopal’

“Mayor Malti Rai is competent enough to make her own decisions. Being Mayor I used to treat the entire Bhopal equally. Even my father in-law Babulal Gaur was a minister but I was never biased. I used to meet all corporators cutting across the party lines for developmental works because being a Mayor I was accountable to the entire Bhopal. No one raised a finger on my working during my tenure and no one leveled allegations on me for being biased.” Krishna Gaur BJP MLA (Govindpura) and former mayor

‘I never discriminated in allotting funds’

“Mayor is supposed to look after the entire Bhopal cutting across the political lines and not any specific constituency. When I was mayor, I used to treat all constituencies equally. No one questioned my working. I used to convene Mayor Chaupal weekly at my official residence to redress public problems. People from all walks of life used to come to get their issues redressed. I never discriminated in allotting funds.”

Alok Sharma BJP leader and former Mayor

