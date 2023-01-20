Bhopal: BMC employees not getting salary on time since Diwali

Bhopal Municipal Corporation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) regular employees have not been getting salary on time since Diwali. There are 4,000 regular employees in Bhopal Municipal Corporation and many are facing a tough time managing the household budget because of the delayed salary disbursement.

According to BMC employees, regular employees salaries are distributed from octroi collected by the state government, while daily wagers salaries are distributed from tax collected by BMC. A sum of Rs 440 crore is given to all civic bodies of the state from the octroi collected by the state government. Of the sum, Rs 88 crore is given to BMC, Bhopal from which the salaries of the regular employees is disbursed. However, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited ( MPMKVVCL) deducts its due from the octroi, and because of which the funds fall short for the disbursement of salaries to the civic body employees.

Ashok Verma, president of Employees Association, said, “Salaries of regular employees are cleared by 20th of the next month and this has been going on since Diwali. As regular employees salaries are distributed from octroi, Rs 88 crore is allotted to BMC but MPEB deducts its dues before the salary is disbursed to the employees. Daily wagers' salaries are distributed from the BMC fund and so they get it on time.

Delayed salary disbursement is leading to discord in families as all dues have to be made on time, he added.

‘Salary disbursed today”: BMC commissioner

BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary on Friday said that the salaries to the regular employees were paid on the day.

Read Also Bhopal: Gang of three robs two in Bagsewaniya

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)