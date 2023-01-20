Bhopal: Gang of three robs two in Bagsewaniya

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang comprising three men robbed two people of their money near Habibganj Naka, located in the Bagsewaniya area of the city on Thursday evening, the police said on Friday.

Bagsewaniya police station in-charge, Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey said that an ITI student and a daily wage labourer were the ones who were robbed of their money. He further said that the ITI student, identified as Ajay Sharma (20), approached them on Friday evening. He stated in his complaint to the police that he was coming from Board office square and was crossing the Habibganj railway tracks, when three unidentified men approached him and threatened to hand over his money and other valuables to him.

When Sharma protested, the trio assaulted him physically and took Rs One thousand lying in his pocket to flee the spot. Some time after this, the accused trio also targeted a daily wage labourer, identified as Santosh Lodhi (38), using the same modus operandi, in which they made off with Lodhi’s mobile phone and Rs 500 in cash.

Both the incidents were reported at the Bagsewaniya police station on Thursday evening, after which the police have begun probing the matter to trace and apprehend the accused.

