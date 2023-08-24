Bhopal: Chandrayaan Landing Watched With Awe, Excitement

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people turned up at Regional Science Centre in the city to witness the historic moment of landing of Chandrayaan - 3 near moon’s south pole on Wednesday.

The visitors were taken on a virtual tour of landing site of Chandrayaan -3 using Higher Resolution Lunar Imagery. Following this, the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 was live-streamed. Experts were present to give their commentary and answer queries. A big screen was installed on the premises of centre. Class 10 student Prachi Mamtani wanted to see how moon looks from close angle and how soft landing takes place. Accompanying Prachi, her aunt said they could have watched the landing on their mobile phones but they wanted to watch it on a big screen. A five-year-old Dheer Asnani wearing a spacecraft printed T-shirt visited the centre along with her mother.

Renuka Deshmukh, 19, from Awadhpuri, was there with her two brothers - Prateek and Ayush. “I am feeling very proud,” Renuka said. They reached the centre at 4 pm in a cab. Ojas Shahare, Sanidhya Patidar and Kishan Anand - all first year students at MANIT- said, “ ISRO was now at par with NASA”. The hall where the event was organised was packed with excited people including men, women and children.

About 300 people were present in 200-capacity hall. “It is really a historic moment for Indians,” said centre’s project coordinator Saket Singh Kaurav, adding, “We displayed a model of Chandrayaan-3 and installed a screen to give complete information about mission since July14 at the centre.”

Other Arrangements

Arrangements for watching the landing live were also made in different schools in the city. At Model Higher Secondary School, all the students of Classes 11-12 were asked to attend event. Similar arrangements were made at Government Subhash Excellence School.